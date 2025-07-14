Meet Jorge Jesus! Cristiano Ronaldo gets a new head coach

The 70-year-old specialist has officially taken over as head coach of the Saudi powerhouse.

Details: The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Al Nassr announced the appointment of Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as the new head coach of the Saudi side, where another famous Portuguese star—Cristiano Ronaldo—plays.

The deal is reportedly set for one season, with an option to extend.

Jesus’ last club was Saudi side Al Hilal, which he managed from July 2023 to May 2025. Under his guidance, Al Hilal claimed both the Saudi Pro League title and the King’s Cup.

The 70-year-old Jesus has also managed top clubs such as Benfica, Flamengo, Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce, and Braga.

It's official: ✍️

Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new Head Coach of @AlNassrFC 💛



Welcome, Mister! 🧠 pic.twitter.com/HdLo8PQce6 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 14, 2025

