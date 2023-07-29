RU RU
Porto have bought a talented pupil of the Barcelona academy

Porto have bought a talented pupil of the Barcelona academy

Football news Today, 16:26
Porto have bought a talented pupil of the Barcelona academy Photo: Porto website/Author unknown

"Porto" announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Nico González from "Barcelona" and the Spanish U-21 national team.

The Portuguese club paid 8.4 million euros for the player. However, Barcelona will be entitled to receive 40% of the amount from the next transfer of the player. The Spanish midfielder signed a contract with "Dragons" that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The buyout clause in the player's contract is set at 60 million euros. Additionally, until the summer of 2015, Barcelona retains the option to bring the player back for 30 million euros.

Nico González, 21, is a product of Barcelona's academy. He has played 37 matches for the Catalan club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Last season, he played for Valencia on loan, featuring in 26 matches, scoring one goal, and providing one assist.

Since 2021, González has been representing the Spanish U-21 national team. He has played nine matches for the team, registering one assist, and has not scored any goals.

