"Porto" can buy the talent of "Dynamo" Kyiv

“Porto” is interested in the left-back of Kyiv “Dynamo” and the youth team of Ukraine Konstantin Vivcharenko, according to Sport.ua.

According to the source, the scouts of the Portuguese club are currently watching the game of the Ukrainian in the matches of the European Youth Championship. The Portuguese are pleased with what they saw and therefore the club can make an offer to transfer the player.

Last season, 21-year-old Vivcharenko played 32 matches for Dynamo in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until 31 December 2025.