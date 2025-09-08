"Police found nothing" - Real Oviedo president comments on accusations of racist remarks against Vinicius

The culprits have yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing!

Details: In an interview with Marca, Real Oviedo president stated that so far, police have been unable to find anything in the case regarding racist abuse directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior:

The police are still investigating, and as soon as we have results or find even the slightest clue, the police are still working on it, and as soon as we get any results or uncover any evidence, we will punish the offender. We have full confidence in the behavior of our supporters; our fans have always set the standard, and that day was no exception. If nothing has come out so far, that’s good news—because if there had been something, it would already be known," said Martin Pelaez.

At the end of August, just days after the match against Real Madrid, a video surfaced online allegedly featuring racist shouts aimed at Vinicius. Real Oviedo president Martin Pelaez at the time described the incident as absolutely appalling and said the club was ready to help ensure the perpetrator would be identified and punished.

