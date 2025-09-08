RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match?

Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Wales vs Canada prediction Photo: https://x.com/Cymru
Wales
Wales Wales Schedule Wales News
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International,
Canada
Canada Canada Schedule Canada News
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, September 9, Wales will host Canada in a friendly encounter on home soil. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting suggestion for this clash.

Wales vs Canada: Match preview

Wales recently played a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan, securing a 1-0 away victory. The Welsh are now battling for a top-2 spot in their group. After five rounds, they sit third with ten points, but the standings are incredibly tight—just one point separates them from top spot, with all teams having played an equal number of games. With three rounds left, Wales’ chances look solid.

Canada, one of the upcoming World Cup’s host nations, is preparing for the tournament through friendlies. The Canadians recently competed in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, earning seven points in the group stage but suffering a shock exit in the quarterfinals against Guatemala on penalties. In their latest friendly, Canada confidently dismantled Romania with a 3-0 win.

Key match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Wales have lost just one of their last ten matches.
  • Canada have suffered only one defeat in their previous five games.
  • Canada have scored at least once in each of their last five matches, while Wales have found the net in their past six.
  • The sides have met just once before: in 2004, Wales edged out Canada 1-0.

Probable lineups

  • Wales: Darlow; Mepham, Davies, Lawlor; Thomas, Cullen, Sheehan, Brooks, Williams; Cullen, Moore
  • Canada: Crepeau; Marshall-Rutty, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustáquio, Shaffelburg; Oluwaseyi, David

Prediction

This is a friendly, and neither side is likely to go all out. I expect an entertaining game and suggest betting on both teams to score—Wales and Canada. The odds for this outcome are 1.73.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 03:00 New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 New Zealand Odds: 1.7 Australia Recommended 1xBet
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 07:45 Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.8 Bangladesh Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 2.55 Rwanda Bet now Melbet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Kenya vs Seychelles prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Seychelles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.9 Seychelles Bet now 1xBet
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Will Egypt secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup? Burkina Faso Odds: 2 Egypt Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.72 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.8 Ireland Bet now Melbet
South Africa vs Nigeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 South Africa vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 South Africa Odds: 1.8 Nigeria Recommended Melbet
Hungary vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory? Hungary Odds: 1.5 Portugal Bet now Melbet
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Will Austria extend their winning streak? Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds: 1.73 Austria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores