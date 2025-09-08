Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 9, Wales will host Canada in a friendly encounter on home soil. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting suggestion for this clash.

Wales vs Canada: Match preview

Wales recently played a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan, securing a 1-0 away victory. The Welsh are now battling for a top-2 spot in their group. After five rounds, they sit third with ten points, but the standings are incredibly tight—just one point separates them from top spot, with all teams having played an equal number of games. With three rounds left, Wales’ chances look solid.

Canada, one of the upcoming World Cup’s host nations, is preparing for the tournament through friendlies. The Canadians recently competed in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, earning seven points in the group stage but suffering a shock exit in the quarterfinals against Guatemala on penalties. In their latest friendly, Canada confidently dismantled Romania with a 3-0 win.

Key match facts and head-to-head statistics

Wales have lost just one of their last ten matches.

Canada have suffered only one defeat in their previous five games.

Canada have scored at least once in each of their last five matches, while Wales have found the net in their past six.

The sides have met just once before: in 2004, Wales edged out Canada 1-0.

Probable lineups

Wales: Darlow; Mepham, Davies, Lawlor; Thomas, Cullen, Sheehan, Brooks, Williams; Cullen, Moore

Canada: Crepeau; Marshall-Rutty, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustáquio, Shaffelburg; Oluwaseyi, David

Prediction

This is a friendly, and neither side is likely to go all out. I expect an entertaining game and suggest betting on both teams to score—Wales and Canada. The odds for this outcome are 1.73.