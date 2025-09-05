Vinicius Junior shares behind-the-scenes video from BOSS perfume commercial shoot

Joined a star-studded cast

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior recently starred in a BOSS Bottled Beyond fragrance commercial alongside Bradley Cooper and Maluma. The footballer shared a short behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot on his Instagram page.

The caption on the post reads: “Respect. Admiration. Good vibes. #ViniciusJr, #BradleyCooper, and #Maluma bring their signature confidence to BOSS Bottled Beyond.”

The video shows Vinicius with American actor Bradley Cooper and Colombian singer Maluma. All three feature as the faces of the new men's fragrance from BOSS.

In the clip, the men exchange smiles and handshakes. You can also see the Brazilian signing a bottle of the perfume. The video ends with three bottles of eau de toilette, each bearing the autograph of the campaign's stars.

It’s worth noting that the fragrance went on sale on August 24, with a 100ml bottle priced at 155 US dollars.