Hot! Trent Alexander-Arnold strips down completely in Calvin Klein ad

The Englishman continues his collaboration with the underwear brand

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the star of Calvin Klein’s latest high-profile campaign. The footballer shared striking photos and videos on his Instagram page.

In the images, the player models black Calvin Klein underwear, showcasing the Intense Power Cotton and Microfiber Stretch boxers. The post also features a video where Trent walks into a shower wearing nothing but his underwear, removes it, and steps under the stream of water.

The caption reads, “Take it off and hit the shower. @trent in Intense Power Cotton Trunk and Microfiber Stretch Boxer Brief.”