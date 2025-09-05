RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Stylish guy. Vinícius shares new personal photo with Maybach

Stylish guy. Vinícius shares new personal photo with Maybach

Enjoying a break during the international fixtures
Lifestyle Today, 05:16
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior on holiday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is making the most of a brief break as club football pauses for international matches. The forward took to Instagram to share a fresh personal photo, showing off a fashionable outfit.

Vinícius posted a picture striking a pose in a trendy ensemble, set against the backdrop of a luxurious Maybach.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian international wasn’t called up by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers. With Brazil already securing their spot at the tournament, the Italian coach opted to give his player some well-deserved rest.

Even without Vinícius, Brazil had no trouble dispatching Chile in last night’s qualifier, celebrating a decisive 3-0 victory.

It should also be mentioned that Chile have had a disastrous qualifying campaign, sitting at the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 17 matches.

Brazil, meanwhile, climbed to second place behind Argentina, trailing their rivals by 10 points. The Seleção will wrap up their qualifying campaign on September 10 with a match against Bolivia.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile
Neymar and his daughter Football news Yesterday, 03:32 A Hollywood script! Neymar inherits $1 billion
Gilberto Mora Addresses Real Madrid Rumors, Focused on U20 World Cup Football news 03 sep 2025, 19:25 Gilberto Mora Addresses Real Madrid Rumors, Focused on U20 World Cup
Manchester City wanted to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos immediately refused. Football news 03 sep 2025, 14:20 Manchester City wanted to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos immediately refused.
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:45 Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world
Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:47 Unexpected. Real Madrid is taking UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores