Stylish guy. Vinícius shares new personal photo with Maybach

Enjoying a break during the international fixtures

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is making the most of a brief break as club football pauses for international matches. The forward took to Instagram to share a fresh personal photo, showing off a fashionable outfit.

Vinícius posted a picture striking a pose in a trendy ensemble, set against the backdrop of a luxurious Maybach.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian international wasn’t called up by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers. With Brazil already securing their spot at the tournament, the Italian coach opted to give his player some well-deserved rest.

Even without Vinícius, Brazil had no trouble dispatching Chile in last night’s qualifier, celebrating a decisive 3-0 victory.

It should also be mentioned that Chile have had a disastrous qualifying campaign, sitting at the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 17 matches.

Brazil, meanwhile, climbed to second place behind Argentina, trailing their rivals by 10 points. The Seleção will wrap up their qualifying campaign on September 10 with a match against Bolivia.