RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Meeting of the best. Vinicius meets world No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello

Meeting of the best. Vinicius meets world No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello

The Brazilian has a passion for this sport
Lifestyle Today, 03:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior plays padel while on holiday in Ibiza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior met with global padel sensation Arturo Coello. The footballer shared a photo from their encounter on his Instagram page.

The Brazilian posted a picture where he and Coello are posing together against the backdrop of a padel court. Arturo is holding a Vinicius-signed jersey, while the footballer himself has a padel racket in hand. Junior captioned the photo with the phrase “TOP TOP TOP.”

Vinicius is well-known for his enthusiasm for padel and often plays the sport during his downtime. Recently, while vacationing in Ibiza this summer, the Brazilian was spotted on a tennis court with a racket in hand. Overall, padel is quite popular among footballers, with many famous players taking part in the game.

It’s worth noting that the 23-year-old Spaniard Arturo Coello is currently the world’s No. 1 ranked padel player. He began his professional career in 2019, and by 2023, at just 21 years old, he climbed to the top of the world rankings, becoming the youngest player in the padel tour to achieve this feat.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news Today, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race Football news Yesterday, 10:42 Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race
Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Football news Yesterday, 09:27 Vinicius shares training photo from Real Madrid after missing Brazil national team call-up
It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player Football news 01 sep 2025, 13:53 It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player
Vinicius Junior, Bradley Cooper and Maluma in BOSS perfume advertising Lifestyle 01 sep 2025, 10:47 Vinicius Junior stars in BOSS fragrance ad alongside Bradley Cooper and Maluma
Vinicius Junior in La Liga match Lifestyle 01 sep 2025, 03:43 Stylish guy. Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo from his holiday
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores