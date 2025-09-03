Meeting of the best. Vinicius meets world No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello

The Brazilian has a passion for this sport

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior met with global padel sensation Arturo Coello. The footballer shared a photo from their encounter on his Instagram page.

The Brazilian posted a picture where he and Coello are posing together against the backdrop of a padel court. Arturo is holding a Vinicius-signed jersey, while the footballer himself has a padel racket in hand. Junior captioned the photo with the phrase “TOP TOP TOP.”

Vinicius is well-known for his enthusiasm for padel and often plays the sport during his downtime. Recently, while vacationing in Ibiza this summer, the Brazilian was spotted on a tennis court with a racket in hand. Overall, padel is quite popular among footballers, with many famous players taking part in the game.

It’s worth noting that the 23-year-old Spaniard Arturo Coello is currently the world’s No. 1 ranked padel player. He began his professional career in 2019, and by 2023, at just 21 years old, he climbed to the top of the world rankings, becoming the youngest player in the padel tour to achieve this feat.