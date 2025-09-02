Vinicius shares training photo from Real Madrid after missing Brazil national team call-up

Keeps putting in the work

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was not called up by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's September World Cup 2026 qualifiers. However, the forward is keeping up his club training routine—he shared a photo from the session in his Instagram story.

Read also: Vinicius Junior stars in BOSS fragrance ad alongside Bradley Cooper and Maluma

Vinicius reposted a photo originally published by Alvaro Carreras, Real Madrid's new signing who joined from Benfica this summer. The picture also features Eder Militão, another player left out of Brazil's squad. Carreras, meanwhile, has yet to make his debut for the Spanish national team.

The trio, all sporting Real Madrid training gear and bright smiles, were hard at work at the Blancos' training base, undeterred by the ongoing international break.

It’s worth noting that Brazil has already secured its spot at the 2026 World Cup. Spain, on the other hand, is about to kick off its qualifying campaign, facing Georgia, Turkey, and Bulgaria in their group.