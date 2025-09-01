Vinicius Junior stars in BOSS fragrance ad alongside Bradley Cooper and Maluma

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lifestyle Today, 10:47
Vinicius Junior, Bradley Cooper and Maluma in BOSS perfume advertising Photo: https://www.instagram.com/shilladutyfreesg / Author unknown

Real Madrid's star Vinicius Junior has become the face of the new BOSS Bottled Beyond fragrance commercial. The footballer shared the promotional video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Vinicius appears alongside other celebrities—Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and Colombian singer Maluma. The accomplished men, each at the top of their respective fields, celebrate one another and express admiration for each other's achievements.

“Success is not only about pursuing personal ambitions, but also about celebrating peers: BOSS Recognize BOSS. Tap into duality with new BOSS Bottled Beyond, worn by Maluma, Bradley Cooper, and Vinicius Junior,” reads the caption to the video.

According to the brand, Boss Bottled Beyond is a niche men's fragrance featuring notes of ginger and leather.

It's worth noting that the brand's new scent hit the shelves just a week ago, on August 24. A 100 ml bottle of the perfume is priced at 155 US dollars.

