Stylish guy. Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo from his holiday

Unwinding after a strong match
Lifestyle Today, 03:43
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior in La Liga match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid’s star Vinicius Junior is taking some well-deserved rest following another match in the newly started season. The footballer shared a new personal snapshot on his Instagram page.

Vini posted a photo posing in front of a mirror, dressed in a trendy outfit—t-shirt, shorts, and a cap paired with sunglasses. The Brazilian looks calm and at ease, fully embracing the relaxed vibe.

The picture was apparently taken in Portugal, where the player was spotted in the stands during the game between Alverca and Benfica. His presence at the stadium was no coincidence—Vini holds a controlling stake in Alverca. Notably, the match ended in a 2-1 victory for the Lisbon side.

It’s worth adding that Vinicius put in a strong performance for Real Madrid this past weekend. The forward netted the winning goal against Mallorca, sealing a 2-1 triumph for the Madrid club. With this result, Real Madrid climbed to the top spot in the La Liga table.

