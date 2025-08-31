RU RU ES ES FR FR
Watching his club in action. Vinicius attends Alverca vs Benfica match

The Brazilian star visits his club’s game in Portugal
Football news Today, 14:22
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Watching his club in action. Vinicius attends Alverca vs Benfica match Photo: x.com/theMadridZone

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who just yesterday scored the winning goal against Mallorca, was spotted today, August 31, in Portugal.

The Brazilian superstar is in the stands, watching the clash between Alverca and Benfica in the fourth round of the Portuguese Primeira. Notably, last winter Vinicius purchased a controlling stake in Alverca, a club that earned promotion at the end of last season.

The modest club hasn’t had the smoothest start at the top level, suffering back-to-back defeats to Moreirense and Braga. In their previous outing, a draw against Estrela saw them secure their first point of the current campaign.

It’s worth noting that the match against Benfica isn’t going Alverca’s way. As of the 60th minute, the score stands at 0-2 in favor of the Eagles.

