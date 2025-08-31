Prediction on game Tajikistan Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second round of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage, Afghanistan will face off against Tajikistan. The match is set for Monday, September 1, kicking off at 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s your comprehensive preview and prediction for this crucial encounter.

Afghanistan vs Tajikistan: Match preview

Both teams opened the tournament with defeats. Afghanistan took the field against Iran and even scored first, but then crumbled: conceding twice in the first half and once more in the second. The result—a 1-3 loss and bottom of the group due to goal difference.

Tajikistan kicked off against India. The Indians struck in the 5th and 13th minutes, and although Tajikistan responded with a quick goal ten minutes later, they couldn’t turn things around and fell 1-2. With a slightly better goal difference (1-2), Tajikistan currently sits third in the group.

Both sides are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. In the inaugural CAFA Nations Cup, neither Afghanistan nor Tajikistan made it to the knockout stage. Afghanistan finished bottom with zero points and a 1-9 goal difference, while Tajikistan placed third, collecting two points with a 3-7 goal difference.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Afghanistan are winless in their last eight matches: seven defeats and one draw.

Tajikistan have failed to win in their last two games: one draw and one loss.

Tajikistan have scored at least once in four consecutive matches.

Afghanistan have failed to score in seven straight games.

In their previous head-to-head, Tajikistan defeated Afghanistan 3-1.

Probable line-ups

Afghanistan: Azizi, Hanifi, Haidari, Nazari, Rahimi, Muhammad, Akbari, Ahadi, Skandari, Sharza, Sadat.

Tajikistan: Yatimov, Karimov, Juraboev, Safarov, Akhtamov, Shukurov, Aknazarov, Olimzoda, Umarbaev, Daliev, Samiev.

Prediction

Afghanistan have never beaten Tajikistan in their history. At this tournament, Afghanistan look like one of the main underdogs, while Tajikistan have a real shot at the playoffs—especially if they can secure victory here. The optimal bet appears to be Tajikistan’s individual total over 1.5 goals, with odds of 1.52.