Police arrest Oviedo fan for racist abuse directed at Mbappé

Football news Today, 16:38
Not long ago, Real Madrid faced Oviedo in the second round of La Liga, cruising to a 3–0 victory. However, some fans resorted to racist abuse against Los Blancos players.

Details: According to Marca, police have arrested a Real Oviedo supporter for insulting Kylian Mbappé. The individual was identified through image and video analysis, which showed him making gestures and sounds imitating a monkey. This occurred during the celebration of Real Madrid’s opening goal, scored by Mbappé.

Under Spanish law, the fan faces a fine ranging from €60,000 to €650,000, along with a stadium ban. In addition, the offense could carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

Recently, Spanish police also detained a supporter for directing racist abuse at Vinícius Júnior. He now faces hate-crime charges, financial penalties, and a ban from attending matches.

Reminder: Real Oviedo president stated that so far, police have been unable to find anything in the case regarding racist abuse directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

