Points record. East defeated West in the NBA All-Star Game

Basketball news Today, 01:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
On the night of February 18th to 19th, there were no regular-season NBA games, but the annual showcase event took place – the NBA All-Star Game. This time, the game unfolded in Indianapolis.

Similar to the previous year, Team Giannis Antetokounmpo, representing the Eastern Conference, emerged victorious. The East secured a commanding lead this time, prevailing 211:186 (53:47, 51:42, 56:47, 51:50).

In doing so, the Eastern Conference set a new record for the most points scored in NBA All-Star Games. The previous record, set in 2016, belonged to the Western Conference with a total of 196 points.

The MVP of the game was Damian Lillard from Milwaukee, who accumulated 39 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists. The most prolific scorer, amassing 50 points, was Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota.

With this triumph, the Eastern Conference now leads the historical rivalry against the Western Conference with a tally of 39 wins to 29 losses. NBA All-Star Games have been held since 1951.

