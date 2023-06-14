Pochettino has chosen Chelsea's main goalkeeper for next season
Football news Today, 16:41
Photo: Instagram Mauricio Pochettino / Author unknown
Sky Sports reports that the head coach of London-based Chelsea, Maurizio Pochettino, has made a decision regarding the team's starting goalkeeper for the next season.
According to the source, the Argentine coach plans to rely on Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Chelsea is willing to sell Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
In the previous season, 28-year-old Arrizabalaga played 39 matches across all competitions for Chelsea and conceded 45 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:30 Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final
Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid may offer PSG a super-exchange
Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Real Madrid are ready to pay a huge money for Mbappe
Football news 12 june 2023, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Football news 11 june 2023, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:42 Manchester United make decision on Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 17:30 Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final Football news Today, 17:30 Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv Football news Today, 17:15 Ajax appoint new head coach Football news Today, 16:55 Messi assessed his chances to become a coach Football news Today, 16:41 Pochettino has chosen Chelsea's main goalkeeper for next season Football news Today, 16:30 Lukaku responded to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea ready to buy Juventus striker for 80 million euros Football news Today, 15:55 Newcastle want to buy the leader of Inter Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary Liverpool veteran joins Brighton
Sport Predictions
Football 15 june 2023 Japan vs El Salvador predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Argentina vs Australia predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Spain vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Wales vs Armenia predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 North Macedonia vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Latvia vs Turkey predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Denmark vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023