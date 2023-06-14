Pochettino has chosen Chelsea's main goalkeeper for next season

Sky Sports reports that the head coach of London-based Chelsea, Maurizio Pochettino, has made a decision regarding the team's starting goalkeeper for the next season.

According to the source, the Argentine coach plans to rely on Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Chelsea is willing to sell Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In the previous season, 28-year-old Arrizabalaga played 39 matches across all competitions for Chelsea and conceded 45 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.