"Playing for a big club is always something special" - Luis Díaz on his move to Bayern
Details: This summer, Colombian forward Luis Díaz made the switch to Bayern Munich, leaving Liverpool behind.
Read also: Luxembourg vs Slovakia preview, H2H and probable line-ups - September 7, 2025
After kicking off the season with the German giants, the striker shared his initial impressions of his new club:
Playing for a big club is always something special, and Bayern is one of those clubs.
I am very happy. I joined the right team, the right group. I will keep working hard, stay grounded, and focus on what's ahead.
This season, Luis Díaz has featured in 4 matches for Bayern Munich, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists.
Díaz's new club, Bayern Munich, have made a stunning start to the campaign: four wins in their first four matches, including a triumph in the German Super Cup.
Díaz himself has joined up with the Colombian national team for World Cup qualifiers and has already notched an assist in the match against Bolivia.
For the record: Liverpool are considering a move for Bayern winger Michael Olise as a potential replacement for Salah.