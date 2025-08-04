Playing big: Manchester United plotting a transfer bombshell

The football transfer record could be shattered.

Details: According to Fichajes, Manchester United are ready to shake up the transfer market with a €200 million bid for Real Madrid's superstar, Vinícius Júnior.

The tense situation surrounding Vinícius at Real has significantly boosted the Red Devils' chances of pulling off this sensational move. The 25-year-old Brazilian has reportedly demanded a staggering salary from Los Blancos' management—one that would make him the club's highest earner. However, Florentino Pérez is said to have reacted sharply, showing the player the door and insisting that such behavior is incompatible with the values of the Galácticos.

In the 2024/25 season, Vinícius featured in 58 club matches, netting 22 goals and providing 19 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €170 million.

