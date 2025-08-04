Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.89 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures of the African Nations Championship group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, as reigning champions Senegal face off against Nigeria. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Senegal enter the tournament as defending title holders and are among the top favorites for CHAN 2025. Under the guidance of Souleymane Diallo, the team hasn’t tasted defeat since March 2024, a testament to their remarkable consistency. The coach favors attacking football and has called up the best talents from the domestic league, aiming not only to retain the trophy but also to deliver an electrifying performance.

All eyes will be on forward Umar Ba, a player with international pedigree who can drive the team forward. The Senegalese are expected to impose themselves through sheer pace, relentless pressing, and a technically gifted attacking line. At the same time, their experience in tournament play could prove decisive if the game is closely contested.

Nigeria have never lifted the CHAN trophy, but their 2018 run to the final shows they mean business in this competition. In 2025, they remain unbeaten, though they’ve managed just two wins in their last five matches. Head coach Eric Chelle continues to shape a tactical system built on defensive discipline and smart transitions to attack.

Nigeria’s hopes will be pinned on 21-year-old striker Anas Yusuf—the top scorer of the most recent Nigeria Premier League season. The team excels at creating chances on the counter and can be especially dangerous if given space. To succeed against Senegal, Nigeria will need to maintain peak concentration and capitalize on their rare opportunities.

Probable lineups

Senegal: Idrissa Ndiaye, Seni Ndiaye, Amadou Koli, Layous Samb, Daouda Ba, Baye Assane Siss, Moussa Siss, Bonaventure Fonseca, Libasse Gueye, Christian Gomis, Umar Ba

Henry Ani, Sodik Ismaila, Bankole Afiz, Uzondu Harrison, Junior Nduka, Adedayo Olamilekan, Hadi Haruna, Michael Tochukwu, Shola Adelani, Sikiru Alimi, Anas Yusuf

Pre-match facts and head-to-head

Senegal have won only one of their last five meetings with Nigeria.

Nigeria are unbeaten in 2025 but have drawn three of their last four games.

Senegal are undefeated internationally since March 2024.

Prediction

Despite Nigeria’s solid squad and strong motivation, Senegal look the more balanced and experienced side, capable of dictating the tempo and controlling possession. Their track record in this tournament and current form suggest the "Teranga Lions" are primed for a winning start—even if it won’t be easy. Our bet: Senegal to win with a (0) handicap at 1.89.