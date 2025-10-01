RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe

Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe

Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi for Europe
Football news Today, 15:46
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe

Former Orlando Pirates winger Sibusiso Zuma is a big fan of Mofokeng and Mbokazi.

The former FC Copenhagen and Arminia Bielefeld star has named the leagues he would love to see the two Pirates talents move to.

The 50-year-old legend says the duo will rapidly improve by moving to tough leagues like the Bundesliga in Germany or the French Ligue 1.

“As South Africans, when we see a good talent, for example, like Mbokazi, we are already thinking Europe, but where in Europe?” said Zuma on the Soccerbeat podcast.

Also read: Newest Pirates star praised by coach Ouaddou

“In Europe, what they do is they have a destination for their players where they know that if they send their young talent there, that group of players is going to improve very fast.

“So, the places that they choose mostly would be Germany or France, especially those two, because those are very hard European leagues to play in,” Zuma added.

