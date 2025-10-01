RU RU ES ES FR FR
New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise

New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou applauds Masindi Nemtajela
Football news Today, 05:44
Sine Mpisane
New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise @sgegede03/ X

Orlando Pirates star Masindi Nemtajela walked away with the Man of the Match award in his first start for the Betway Premiership giants.

In a 2-0 win at the Orlando Stadium, Nemtajela, who joined in July from Marumo Gallants, was dynamic in the creative midfield role while Sihle Nduli operated behind him in the holding role.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained some of the key reasons behind the stellar debut.

“Masindi, I know him for a long time because I was his coach at my previous club," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

"It’s a fantastic player, of course we did have the opportunity to give him time before at least I talk him, the member of the club, management talked to him to be patient because his time will come and it came.

“His time came and he showed it with a fantastic," Ouaddou concluded.

