Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase

Former Orlando Pirates star Bennedict Vilakazi has motivated Tshegofatso Mabasa

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has reached the 50-goal mark for the club. The tally sees him just eight goals shy of Bennedict Vilakazi's all-time record of 58 goals.

The 29-year-old Mabasa marked the feat during Tuesday's 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“I’m very happy to see the boy. I’ve been crying for years that he should be given regular game time," Vilakazi told Soccer Laduma. "Just imagine – if Mabasa had been given the same chances as other strikers at Pirates, he would have broken my record long ago.

"Every time he plays, he scores or makes things happen. That’s why I’ve always said, if you want to win, play this boy. He will easily surpass my record if he’s trusted to play consistently,” Vilakazi added.