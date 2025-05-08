Pini Zahavi to work on Rashford's transfer to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has made a strong impression during his loan spell at Aston Villa, and this summer he could find himself at one of Europe's elite clubs.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford's dream remains a move to Barcelona.

To make this transfer a reality, the player has already started working with renowned football agent Pini Zahavi, who also represents Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and is a close friend of club president Joan Laporta.

Flick is a fan of Rashford and has made it clear to the club that he would welcome such a signing, should it be feasible.

Rashford's rights are still owned by Manchester United, but his boyhood club no longer counts on him.

In 17 appearances for Aston Villa, Rashford has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists.

