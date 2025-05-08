Chelsea targets Aston Villa striker Morgan Rogers

The London club is exploring options to strengthen their attack this summer, and Aston Villa's forward has emerged as one of their top priorities.

Details: According to The Athletic, Chelsea are interested in signing Morgan Rogers, who delivered an impressive campaign for the Birmingham side. However, the Blues are set to face stiff competition from several other Premier League clubs, which could significantly drive up the transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Axel Disasi—currently on loan at Aston Villa—cannot be included as a makeweight in the deal. The Birmingham club has no intention of signing the French defender permanently, meaning he will return to Chelsea this summer.

It's worth noting that Borussia Dortmund has abandoned the idea of signing Sancho, so Chelsea will not consider a buy-and-sell move to the Bundesliga.

Reminder: Aston Villa is also keeping a close eye on Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is likely to leave the Spanish giants in search of regular first-team football.