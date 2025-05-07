Borussia Dortmund turned down Jadon Sancho. Chelsea still undecided

Jadon Sancho is currently playing for Chelsea, but his future remains uncertain—with no clear indication yet of where he will continue his career.

Details: According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund has dropped the idea of signing the English winger. This means Chelsea definitely won't be signing him just to sell him on to Dortmund.

As for the Londoners, they're still weighing up whether to buy out Sancho for £25 million or pay a £5 million penalty fee to send him back to Manchester United.

This season, Sancho has made 38 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing ten assists.

Reminder: Chelsea's management intends to sell Nkunku. The Frenchman himself is open to a move and is interested in a new chapter in his career.