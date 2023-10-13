PHOTO. Neymar was thrown with popcorn after an unsuccessful match of the Brazilian national team

Brazilian forward Neymar found himself in an unpleasant situation during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Venezuelan team.

The meeting took place in Brazil and ended with a score of 1:1. The Brazilians took the lead at the beginning of the second half (the goal was scored from a pass from Neymar), but towards the end of the match the Venezuelans were able to equalize the score, which became a big sensation.

After the match, the fans expressed their dissatisfaction and took it out on Neymar. The Brazilian was bombarded with popcorn from the stands.

The forward was also on edge and did not tolerate such rudeness. In response, he began to shout at the bully.

Later, Neymar invited this man to come out onto the field and play in his place, but of course things didn’t go further than talk.

All this was caught on video cameras.

Let us remind you that after three matches played in qualifying for the world championship, the Brazilian team is in second place in the standings and has seven points to its credit. Argentina is in the lead with nine points from three games.