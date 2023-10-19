PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury

Forward of the Argentina national team and the American Inter Miami, Lionel Messi supported his former Barcelona and PSG partner Neymar.

As you know, the striker of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi Al-Hilal team was seriously injured.

On this sad occasion, the Argentine published a joint photo with the Brazilian on social networks and signed the photo with the phrase: “I wish you a lot of strength.”

Earlier it became known that Neymar will definitely not take the field in 2023 due to an injury received in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay (0:2).

Doctors confirmed that the football player has an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a torn meniscus in his knee; he will have surgery and long treatment. Recovery is expected to take about a year.

Recall that Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window. He signed an agreement until 2025. The Brazilian called the injury the most difficult moment in his professional career.