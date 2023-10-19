RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury

PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury

Football news Today, 06:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Photo: PSG Twitter

Forward of the Argentina national team and the American Inter Miami, Lionel Messi supported his former Barcelona and PSG partner Neymar.

As you know, the striker of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi Al-Hilal team was seriously injured.

On this sad occasion, the Argentine published a joint photo with the Brazilian on social networks and signed the photo with the phrase: “I wish you a lot of strength.”

Earlier it became known that Neymar will definitely not take the field in 2023 due to an injury received in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay (0:2).

Doctors confirmed that the football player has an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a torn meniscus in his knee; he will have surgery and long treatment. Recovery is expected to take about a year.

Recall that Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window. He signed an agreement until 2025. The Brazilian called the injury the most difficult moment in his professional career.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Al-Hilal MLS USA Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office
Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:55 PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case Football news Today, 03:40 "I didn't like it." Hazard said why he retired Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 01:27 Neymar shared his emotions for the first time after his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:51 Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 00:44 Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023