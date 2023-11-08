RU RU NG NG
PHOTO. Haaland kept his promise to Drogba at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Yesterday, 07:00
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland chalked up more goals in the Champions League. Yesterday, the Norwegian talent scored a double against Young Boys from Switzerland.

The meeting ended with a score of 3:0.

Haaland scored the first goal, scoring from the penalty spot. But he celebrated in an unusual style - in the style of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, with his arms outstretched.

Haaland promised to celebrate the goal in this style at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Then Drogba asked him which celebration he liked better - his or Gary Lineker, who presented the Gerd Müller Trophy to the Norwegian.

After this question, the Norwegian said the following: “You will know when I score next time.” Now it became clear whose celebration was more to Haaland's liking.

Interestingly, Haaland was replaced at half-time in the Champions League game because he was injured.

In the Champions League, the Norwegian now has 39 goals in 34 matches.

