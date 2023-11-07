RU RU NG NG
Phil Neville has taken charge of the Portland Timbers

Football news
Phil Neville has taken charge of the Portland Timbers

Phil Neville has been named the head coach of the Portland Timbers, as announced by the team on their official website. The contract with the British coach is reportedly valid until 2026.

«I'm very excited about the challenge ahead. From the moment I met the team, I realized this was the right opportunity, the right club, and the right city for me.

I believe this journey will be something special. I have wonderful memories of visiting Portland, which reminds me of my hometown of Manchester», - said Neville at the presentation.

It's worth noting that Neville previously worked in MLS as a head coach. Under his leadership, Inter Miami showed disappointing results, and the coach was relieved of his duties in June of this year.

Furthermore, Portland did not manage to make it to the playoffs this season. The team finished 10th in the Western Conference, just one point behind the 9th position, which would have allowed them to continue competing in the tournament.

