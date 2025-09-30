Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid

The legendary "Little Prince."

Atlético Madrid are hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the game proved memorable for one of Los Colchoneros’ stars.

Details: In stoppage time, Antoine Griezmann scored Atlético’s third goal and his 200th in the club’s jersey. It took the Frenchman 454 matches to reach this milestone. According to Opta, he now has 28 more goals than Luis Aragonés, who ranks second in the club’s history.

Historia del Atlético de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/8zbTfVF8dO — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 30, 2025

Additionally, in this match, Los Colchoneros registered seven shots on target against the German side. Opta reports that this equals a record set ten years ago; the last time Atlético managed so many shots on target in a single half was in October 2015, against Astana.

Reminder: In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea will host Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the competition.