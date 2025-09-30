RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid

Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid

The legendary "Little Prince."
Football news Today, 16:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the game proved memorable for one of Los Colchoneros’ stars.

Details: In stoppage time, Antoine Griezmann scored Atlético’s third goal and his 200th in the club’s jersey. It took the Frenchman 454 matches to reach this milestone. According to Opta, he now has 28 more goals than Luis Aragonés, who ranks second in the club’s history.

Additionally, in this match, Los Colchoneros registered seven shots on target against the German side. Opta reports that this equals a record set ten years ago; the last time Atlético managed so many shots on target in a single half was in October 2015, against Astana.

Reminder: In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea will host Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the competition.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record Football news Today, 16:07 Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 15:40 Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news Yesterday, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950 Football news 27 sep 2025, 13:08 This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950
Related Tournament News
Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray Football news Today, 17:06 Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray
Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too.. Football news Today, 16:58 Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off Football news Today, 16:29 Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history! Football news Today, 16:22 Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!
Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd Football news Today, 16:04 Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd
What a gift! Journalist gives Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Mbappé’s voice Football news Today, 15:46 What a gift! Journalist gives Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Mbappé’s voice
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores