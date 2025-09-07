Peter Crouch enjoys a fun football retirement! The ex-striker takes on mascot duties at an amateur match

The former Liverpool player keeps entertaining his fans

At 44, Peter Crouch is truly living his best life! The ex-footballer took on the role of mascot for an amateur club for one match.

Details: On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Peter Crouch posted a video from a match in the amateur league. Before kick-off, Crouch served as the mascot for Farnham Town, leading the players out onto the pitch. He enthusiastically interacted with fans, posed for photos, and proved he still has it, scoring a penalty during the event.

Peter Crouch leads out non-league team Farnham Town as a mascot... Punishment for finishing bottom of his fantasy football league last season 😆



🎥 @FarnhamTownFC pic.twitter.com/ZTfyjNV8fV — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 6, 2025

Worth noting: Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips 07 September 2025

Over his career, Peter Crouch played more than 700 matches, netting 199 goals and providing 75 assists. Without exaggeration, he was one of the most iconic players of his era, famous for scoring from any position despite his towering height.



See also: Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching