Performance from Lookman. Player ratings for the match Atalanta - Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final - 3:0.

Bergamaschi won the debut in their history Euro trophy thanks to a hat-trick by Ademola Lookman. In addition, this defeat was the first for the “pharmacists” this season.

According to LiveScore, predictably, the best player of the match was recognized by its protagonist - Lookman (9.6). Ederson was also highly rated. But most of Bayer's players failed the game, which was reflected in their ratings.

Without significant differences rated the players and portal Sofascore. The author of the hat-trick was also recognized as the best on the field.