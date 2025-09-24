Pep Guardiola says his team will play more counterattacking football

An intriguing statement from Guardiola.

Manchester City are preparing for their League Cup clash against Huddersfield, and ahead of the game Pep Guardiola hinted at a shift in style.

Details: At his pre-match press conference, the Spanish coach remarked that when City won the Premier League, people labelled them a boring team. As a response, he revealed, they will now embrace counterattacking play more often.

Quote: “When we won the Premier League, we were a boring team, weren’t we? That’s why I said: ‘Alright!’. I’m going to do more counterattacks this season,” Guardiola stated.

The tie against Huddersfield will be played on Wednesday, September 24, in the third round of the League Cup. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET.

Reminder: In the recent match against Arsenal, City’s talisman Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time with back pain. However, Guardiola insisted the issue is not serious.