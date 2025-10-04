RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match

Tottenham defender entertains Leeds fans
Football news Today, 16:51
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match Photo: x.com/FPL_Gundoo

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro found himself at the center of an unusual incident during his side's away match against Leeds. The Spaniard was struck by an electronic device hurled from the home supporters' section.

Porro took the incident in stride, picking up the vape and pretending to take a puff, which sparked laughter and applause from the crowd. Later, the defender continued the joke on Instagram, posting a photo with the device and captioning it: “Didn’t feel like vaping today, just wanted to grab the three points.”

For the record, Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel. This win was a crucial turnaround for Thomas Frank's side after two games without a win and helped cement their place among the Premier League's leading teams.

