Pedri speaks out on his Ballon d’Or ranking

What the player thinks.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or went to Ousmane Dembélé, but the real buzz came after Pedri’s final position was revealed – 11th. The midfielder has now been asked about it directly.

Details: Speaking ahead of the clash with PSG, the Spanish playmaker said he feels like an important figure both for his club and for the national team, and that matters more than any individual ranking.

Quote: “My position in the Ballon d’Or? I feel valued at my club and also in the national team. And I think that’s what really counts. I see myself as a key player in the collective game, in making the team play well, in creating chances for the forwards to score,” Pedri stated.

Barcelona’s next match is against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: The fixture between Barcelona and Olympiacos is set for October 21, with the home venue listed as Camp Nou. This means the legendary stadium could once again open its doors to fans in just a few weeks.