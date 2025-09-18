Paying the price for mistakes! Dani Alves ordered to pay hefty compensation to former club

RU RU ES ES FR FR
CAS sides with the Mexican club.
Football news Today, 16:47
Dany Alves of Brazil reacts during a training session on match Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Mistakes from the past continue to haunt the legendary Brazilian to this day.

Details: According to Planeta de Futebol, citing ESPN Brasil, Mexican club Pumas has won a legal battle against 42-year-old Brazilian Dani Alves regarding the termination of his contract after Alves was accused of sexual assault.

The reported compensation reaches around $5 million. Despite Alves previously winning an appeal, this time the CAS ruled in favor of Pumas.

"CAS has ruled in favor of the club, overturning the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber's decision of May 15, 2024, and issuing a new decision that, in addition to confirming the legality of the contract termination for just cause by the club, obliges Mr. Alves to pay an amount exceeding that set by FIFA as compensation for damages and losses caused to the organization," the club said.

Reminder: Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas

