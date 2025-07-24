RU RU ES ES FR FR
Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas

Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas

Football news Today, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey's Arrival to Pumas

Aaron Ramsey’s highly anticipated move to Pumas UNAM was momentarily overshadowed by a glaring administrative mistake: the Welsh international was incorrectly listed as English on both Liga MX’s and the club’s official websites, sparking confusion and criticism.

While the error may seem minor, it carries weight in the world of professional football. Wales and England are part of the United Kingdom, but they each have their own national teams and federations. Ramsey has proudly represented Wales in major tournaments like the Euros and remains a key figure in the country's footballing history.

The mistake was quickly addressed. Liga MX updated its website to reflect Ramsey's true nationality, including the Welsh flag alongside his profile. Pumas followed suit on Wednesday, correcting the information after fans had pointed out the discrepancy.

This isn’t just a matter of clerical accuracy: Ramsey is the first Welsh player to feature in Mexico’s top division, a milestone for both the player and Liga MX. His presence adds international prestige and underlines the importance of honoring each player's national identity correctly.

Though the mix-up earned headlines and mockery, Ramsey is now officially and properly recognized — and ready to bring his experience and talent to the Mexican game with Pumas.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
