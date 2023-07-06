Paulo Dybala could move to top English club

According to Corriere dello Sport, three top English clubs are showing interest in Paulo Dybala, the forward of AS Roma and the Argentine national team. The clubs interested in the player are Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea. It is worth noting that the release clause in Dybala's contract is only 12 million euros for foreign clubs. However, the 29-year-old Argentine prefers to stay at Roma but wants to discuss his future with head coach Jose Mourinho.

Dybala has been playing for Roma since the summer of 2022. He joined the club on loan from Juventus. Last season, Dybala played 38 matches for Roma in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025. He has previously played for Instituto and Palermo.

Dybala has been representing the Argentine national team since 2015. He has played 38 matches for the national team, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Dybala achieved his greatest success with Juventus. With the Turin club, he won the Italian Serie A title five times, the Coppa Italia three times, and the Supercoppa Italiana three times. He also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. With Roma, Dybala reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. With the Argentine national team, he won the FIFA World Cup and the Copa America.