Parker doubts Usyk fight: "A bout with Usyk is unlikely to happen at all"

Parker believes the fight with the Ukrainian may never take place.

Details: Heavyweight Joseph Parker will step into the ring against Fabio Wardley on October 25, risking his status as the mandatory challenger for a showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

The boxer believes he has 2-3 years left at his peak and isn’t willing to wait around for a fight with the Ukrainian.

"It would be great to have 3-4 fights a year. Nowadays, boxers only get in the ring once or twice a year, but I want to stay active. I’ve got 2-3 years left where I’ll be in top form, and I want to make the most of every opportunity." "I understand I’m taking a risk fighting Wardley, but a bout with Usyk is unlikely to happen at all, and just waiting around doing nothing is a bad idea," Parker said.

