The experts weigh in! Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, and Oleksandr Usyk share their predictions for Canelo vs. Crawford

Everyone is waiting for the super fight.

One of the most anticipated bouts in the boxing world is just around the corner.

Details: This Saturday in Las Vegas, the boxing world braces for a mega event: Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez will go toe-to-toe with America’s Terence Crawford.

In the build-up to this super fight, TalkSport has gathered predictions from some of boxing’s most iconic figures—Tyson, Pacquiao, Usyk, Eddie Hearn, Teofimo Lopez, and many more:

“I believe Terence will win. Terence can switch stances. He’s a very smart boxer, a smart guy. Canelo is big, strong, and a good boxer, but I’d pick Terence.” - said Oleksandr Usyk.

Shakur Stevenson:

“Skills pay the bills. I don’t think he (Crawford) is as small as people think. I see Bud beating Canelo,” said Stevenson.

Amir Khan:

“In this fight, I’m leaning more towards Crawford because he’s the fresher fighter.”

Shawn Porter (former world welterweight champion):

“It’s well known, so this is a huge feat for both guys, and I think it’s a 50-50 fight. But I really believe Terence will get it done.”

Manny Pacquiao:

“It’s a good fight. Canelo has the advantage because Crawford is moving up,” said Pacquiao.

Eddie Hearn:

“I was always with Canelo, then I leaned toward Bud, and now I’m back with Canelo, so we’ll see.”

Teofimo Lopez:

“Canelo is too big, too strong, and too experienced at this weight. What round will Crawford get knocked out in? I’d say the eighth,” said Lopez.

Canelo will face Terence Crawford on the night of Saturday to Sunday, September 14, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

