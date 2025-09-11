Winner of Crawford–Canelo showdown to receive a remarkable prize. What’s at stake?

A special reward for victory.

The highly anticipated clash between Spence Crawford and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is just around the corner — and the winner will walk away with more than just bragging rights.

Details: According to WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán and The Ring magazine, the fighter who emerges victorious will be awarded a commemorative ring.

Quote: “Last night at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, my friend Rashin finally delivered the incredible ring that will be presented to the winner of Canelo vs. Crawford. The spectacular Super Cup-style ring was created by my friend Jason,” the statement read.

The ring resembles those traditionally awarded to champions in the NBA, NHL, or the Super Bowl.

The fight between the two stars is set for Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas.

Reminder: Interim WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has expressed understanding regarding the postponement of his mandatory bout with undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian boxer was granted a 90-day delay due to a back injury, and Parker emphasized that Usyk deserves a period of rest.