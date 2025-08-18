Palmeiras Close to Selling Thalys to Olympiacos

Palmeiras is finalizing negotiations to sell 20-year-old striker Thalys to Greek side Olympiacos. The forward had been promoted to the first team at the start of the year but saw limited playing time, which opened the door for a transfer.

Olympiacos had been monitoring him for some time and pushed forward in this transfer window. Thalys’ representatives agreed to hear the offer, and talks are progressing positively. Initially, Palmeiras planned to keep him in the senior squad for the season, even taking him to the Club World Cup in the United States. Still, his lack of opportunities led him to split time with the under-20s, where he played a key role in victories against Juventude and Flamengo.

With the first team, Thalys appeared in 13 matches and scored twice, against Noroeste and Santos in the Paulista Championship. Palmeiras currently has Vitor Roque and Flaco López competing for the central striker role, while Paulinho is sidelined until 2026 after another leg surgery.

Born in Alagoas and developed in CRB’s youth academy, Thalys joined Palmeiras in 2021 for the under-17 squad. He climbed the ranks and enjoyed a standout 2023 season with 32 goals in 46 matches. At 20, he now seems ready for his first experience in European football.