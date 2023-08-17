RU RU NG NG
Main News Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG

Today, 12:45
Newcomer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), forward Usman Dembele, has chosen his jersey number at his new club, as reported by L'Equipe.

According to the source, the player has decided to take the number 10 jersey, which was previously worn by Brazilian forward Neymar, who moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that Dembele transferred to PSG from Barcelona. The French club paid 50 million euros for the player. Half of this sum will go to the forward himself and his agent. Dembele has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old Dembele played for Barcelona from the summer of 2017. He moved to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee was 135 million euros. In total, the Frenchman played 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scored 40 goals, and provided 43 assists. As part of Barcelona, he became the Spanish champion three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), won the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and won the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He also previously played for Rennes.

Dembele has been playing for the French national team since 2016. In total, he has played 37 matches for the French national team, scored four goals, provided three assists, and received three yellow cards. As part of the French national team, Dembele became a World Champion in 2018.

