A closing chapter for the defender.

Argentina dismantled Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier on home turf, a match that marked the farewell of one of La Albiceleste’s stalwarts.

Details: After the game, centre-back Nicolás Otamendi confirmed that this was the way he wanted to finish, declaring it his last official appearance for Argentina on home soil.

Quote: “I needed to end it this way. I’m grateful to the people who came. This is also my last game here in Argentina, for points,” Otamendi said.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.