Osimhen offered a big contract in Saudi Arabia

Today, 03:00
Saudi club "Al-Hilal" continues to look for options to strengthen the squad in Europe.

According to Sky Sports, the team from Saudi Arabia is showing an active interest in the top scorer of the Italian championship and Napoli, Victor Osimhen.

Al-Hilal's management has already made a formal offer of £120.3 million.

The source writes that Osimhen himself in Saudi Arabia was offered a cosmic salary - he can earn 1 million pounds a week.

Al-Hilal have already done a solid job in the transfer market this summer. The team signed former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcolm.

Osimhen played 39 games for Napoli last season, scoring 31 goals and making four assists.

His performance helped Napoli win the national title for the first time in 30 years.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli expires in the summer of 2025. While the player's position on the transition to the Saudi club remains unknown.

