Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 9, 2025

Orlando Pirates will face Sekhukhune United in the opening round of the Betway Premiership. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key details on where and when to watch the match.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United: what you need to know about the match

Last season, Orlando Pirates finished second in the league. A solid performance, but the team has undergone significant changes over the summer. Jose Riveiro left the club, and the new head coach is Waddou. Several new signings have been made, and the team held a training camp in Spain. The Buccaneers also kicked off their MTN8 Cup campaign with a 2–0 quarterfinal victory over Polokwane City.

Sekhukhune United have also already played their MTN8 quarterfinal, pulling off a dramatic comeback from 0–2 down to win 3–2. Last season, they finished fourth in the table, collecting 46 points in 28 rounds. The club retained its head coach and made a few signings over the off-season.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United: when and where the match will take place

In the first round of the Betway Premiership, Orlando Pirates will host Sekhukhune United on Saturday, August 9, at 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 1:30

Kiribati 3:30

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United: where to watch the match online

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.