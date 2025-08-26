Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025

Orlando Pirates and Orbit College will face off in Round 4 of the Betway Championship. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to catch the action.

Read also: Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4

Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: what you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates have had a mixed start to the new season. They fell 0–1 to Sekhukhune United in the opener, then lost 1–2 to Marumo Gallants in Round 2. However, they bounced back in their third outing with a narrow 1–0 victory over Stellenbosch. Over the weekend, the Buccaneers traveled to face Mamelodi Sundowns and triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Orbit College began the campaign on a similar note to the Pirates. They started with a 0–1 defeat to AmaZulu, followed by a 1–0 win over Sivelele. In the third round, however, they were comprehensively beaten 0–3 by Sekhukhune. Orbit College are newcomers to the Betway Championship, having earned promotion by knocking out Cape Town City.

Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: when and where will the match take place?

The Round 4 clash between Orlando Pirates and Orbit College is set for Tuesday, August 26, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 СЕТ.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.