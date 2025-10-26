Orlando Pirates coach believes Pirates lost to a poor team in ST Eloi Lupopo

Pirates lost 5-4 on penalties after winning 3-0 in regulation time

Abdeslam Oaddou says Orlando Pirates’ loss in the Caf Champions League qualifying round saw a team with quality playing standards lose out on the Group stage spot.

Pirates lost 5-4 on penalties against ST Eloi Lupopo having done the unthinkable by winning 3-0 in regulation time in this second leg encounter at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Masindi Nemtajela, Aswin Appollis and Yanela Mbuthuma scored the goals for the Sea Robbers on the day but Mbuthuma’s poor spot-kick ended Pirates’ pursuit of the Group stage spot.

“It wasn’t enough because we had these penalties at the end, it’s part of the game,” he said after the game.

“I think the guys did the job, it was not easy to come back and to score three goals, we did it. I have nothing to say to the guys, they were brave.”

“Fantastic behaviour during the 90 minutes, it’s sad for them, the effort they gave, everybody is sad for them because I think we deserved in terms of football what we showed…the football didn’t win it today.

“The best team didn’t go through this stage, it’s like that and congratulations to the opponents and for us we are keep going to work. It’s sad such a club won’t be in the Champions League this season. I think we have such many challenges to defend and we will focus on that,” he added.