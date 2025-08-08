RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando-Miami Derby, LAFC at Chicago, and Cincy-Charlotte Headline MLS Matchday 28

Football news Yesterday, 23:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Major League Soccer resumes its regular season this weekend after the Leagues Cup break, with Matchday 28 bringing several high-stakes encounters, MLSsoccer.com reported. On Sunday night, the Florida Derby takes center stage as Orlando City host Inter Miami at Inter&Co Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer. Martín Ojeda leads the Lions’ potent attack with 16 goals and 16 assists this year, while Miami boast the league’s top-scoring offense with 49 goals – though Lionel Messi’s availability is in doubt due to injury.

On Saturday, LAFC visit Chicago Fire in a matchup that could feature the debut of Son Heung-min. The Black & Gold, sixth in the West, face an Eastern Conference opponent holding the final playoff spot and riding a two-match winning streak, led by Golden Boot contender Hugo Cuypers.

Elsewhere, FC Cincinnati look to reclaim the Supporters’ Shield lead when they host Charlotte FC. MVP candidate Evander (15g/8a) remains the focal point for Cincy, while Charlotte enter unbeaten in five despite losing midfielder Pep Biel to injury, with Wilfried Zaha and 20-year-old striker Idan Toklomati stepping up.

The weekend’s slate also features key playoff-positioning matches across both conferences, including a Sunday night clash between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders.

